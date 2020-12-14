A new study published in the journal Brain found no link between Covid-19 and Guillian Barre Syndrome.

For someone with Covid-19, the illness that comes from a virus called SARS-CoV-2, there are chances of developing another disease. But this is more common in people suffering from a serious form of the infection. Over the course of a few months, many serious diseases have been linked to the coronavirus, including Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS). But a new study has found no association between GBS and coronavirus. Also Read - Here’s how Indian states are gearing up for mass vaccination against COVID-19

Previous Studies Linking Guillain Barre Syndrome With Covid-19

Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system goes into overdrive and starts attacking the nerves of our hands and legs, leading to a sudden paralysis. GBS can follow acute bacterial and viral infections, which can cause symptoms, including weakness and tingling sensation. In severe cases, Guillain Barre Syndrome can lead to hospitalization. Also Read - Scientists develop portable smartphone platform for rapid Covid-19 testing: Report

Previous studies have linked GBS to coronavirus, stating that the virus can trigger the condition. Some researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School even found the first instance of Covid-19 triggering a recurrence of GBS in a patient, as reported by the Science Daily. However, the latest study published in the journal Brain contradicts these studies. Also Read - IIT Madras under temporary lockdown following major coronavirus outbreak

No Link Found Between The Diseases

The study conducted by researchers at the University College London in the UK found no significant association between Covid-19 and the potentially paralyzing and sometimes fatal neurological condition, GBS.

For the study, the team assessed the number of GBS treatments reported to the NHS England National Immunoglobulin Database between 2016 and 2019. The data was compared to the number of cases reported during the pandemic in the first half of 2020.

The annual incidence of GBS treated in UK hospitals between 2016 and 2019 was 1.65-1.88 per 100,000 individuals. Incidences of GBS fell 40-50 per cent between March and May 2020, when compared to the same methods of 2016-2019.

Study author Stephen Keddie stated, “there was no increased incidence in GBS during the first wave of Covid-19; rather, there was a decrease, and therefore no causal link of Covid-19 to GBS can be made.”

The team also examined the genetic or protein structure of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to determine if it could trigger an immune response that may lead to GBS. They did not find any link.

Unlike Campylobacter, which contains human-like antigens causing an autoimmune response, no credible link was found with SARS-CoV-2.

According to the study, “most Covid-19 vaccinations are based on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which drives a complex immune response creating antibodies to fight infection.”

“Our analysis shows SARS-CoV-2 contains no additional immunogenic material known or proven to drive GBS. Concerns that Covid vaccination might cause GBS in any significant numbers are therefore almost certainly unfounded,” they noted.

(with inputs from agencies)