Millions of Indians have been waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the meeting today on vaccine approval for the country. The decisions taken at the meeting are out now. The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has held that the data provided by Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' is not sufficient for grant of emergency use approval and has asked for more information top sources said. Meanwhile the DCGI on Thursday had hinted at the approval of a vaccine and said that the country will have a Happy New Year with something