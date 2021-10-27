No Approval For Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Yet, WHO Seeks Additional Informations From The COVID-19 Vaccine Maker

No Approval For Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Yet, WHO Seeks Additional Informations From The COVID-19 Vaccine Maker

The Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine to fight the deadly coronavirus. The technical advisory group from the WHO will now meet on November 3 for a final assessment. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had earlier submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

"The TAG met today (26 October 2021) and decided that additional clarifications from the manufacturer are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine," the WHO said. They further added, "The TAG expects to receive these clarifications from the manufacturer by the end of this week, and aims to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on Wednesday, 3 November."

Covaxin Bharat Biotech's Vaccine Against COVID-19

The Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. The WHO has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use.

TRENDING NOW

WHO Will Meet Again To Discuss On The Approval of Covaxin

Addressing a press conference, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the timeframe for its Emergency Use Listing procedure depends on how fast the vaccine maker is providing the data about the vaccine to the WHO to evaluate the vaccine's quality, safety, efficacy, and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries. Speaking to the media, WHO's spokesperson said, "When the information provided addresses all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to the vaccine."

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES