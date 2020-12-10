No alcohol for 2 months after Covid-19 vaccine, experts tell why

Soon after Russian officials warned its citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, health experts in India stressed that the move is a preventive measure for the Covid-19 patients. Also Read - India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate gets nod to start clinical trials

According to the experts, a warning against alcohol consumption that has been issued is a general immune-boosting measure rather than as a specific contraindication or interaction with the vaccine. Also Read - Allergy warning issued over Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine within 24 hours of rollout

PREVENTIVE MEASURE FOR THE COVID-19 PATIENTS AFTER TAKING THE VACCINE

Russian officials have advised few preventive measures for patients taking the vaccine which are likely to prevent them from contracting Covid-19 infection for two months. Also Read - Covid-19 may trigger recurrent Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Home remedies that can help

#No Alcohol

Recipients of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine should abstain from alcohol for nearly two months before and after immunization, the head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog said on Tuesday.

#No Smoking

Smoking before and after vaccination is also not a good idea according to many health experts. Why? Well, it is because tobacco smoke irritates the lung and skews immune responses.

WHY NO ALCOHOL? EXPERTS EXPLAIN

“Either they believe that vaccine will start working after two months or there is no rational reasoning why people should take prolonged precautions despite being vaccinated,” said Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director, and Head, Neurology, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

The expert also said that alcohol is a strain on the body. If an individual wants to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, then the person should refrain from alcohol consumption.

FIRST 42 DAYS AFTER THE VACCINE SHOT IS EXTREMELY CRUCIAL

The warning came from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who said in an interview that Russians will have to observe extra precautions during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to become effective.

“Russians will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimize contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs,” Golikova told media.

According to Dr. Jyoti Mutta, Senior Consultant, Microbiology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in New Delhi, this statement is made with a view to mount a strong immune response in the body after vaccination.

“Although the side effects of the Sputnik vaccine are not known as of now and they claim the vaccine is 90 per cent effective,” she told IANS.

“We should evaluate the interaction of alcohol with the vaccine in greater detail before concluding as the vaccine may be used around the world,” Gupta said.

THE FIGHT HAS BEGUN

Russia’s Covid-19 vaccination drive for high-risk volunteers began in Moscow this weekend despite Sputnik V still undergoing post-registration clinical trials for safety. Its developers say the adenovirus-based vaccine is 95% effective against the virus.

Health officials estimate that 100,000 Russians have received Sputnik V, including trial participants and members of the military.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest Covid-19 caseload of over 2.5 million and the 10th-highest fatality count with 44,000 deaths.

(With inputs from IANS)