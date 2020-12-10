Soon after Russian officials warned its citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot health experts in India stressed that the move is a preventive measure for the Covid-19 patients. According to the experts a warning against alcohol consumption that has been issued is a general immune-boosting measure rather than as a specific contraindication or interaction with the vaccine. PREVENTIVE MEASURE FOR THE COVID-19 PATIENTS AFTER TAKING THE VACCINE Russian officials have advised few preventive measures for patients taking the vaccine which are likely to prevent them from contracting Covid-19 infection for two months.