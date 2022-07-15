Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) Lessens SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load: The Lancet

Corona Cases In India: The number of covid cases has started increasing again; in the last 24 hours, more than 20,000 new cases have been registered, the highest after 145 days. Covid vaccination and the booster dose drives have also been fast-tracked, but the cases are not decreasing. Meanwhile, a big claim has been made about nasal spray! In the research on corona patients, it has been proved that the coronavirus is being eliminated in the nose by nasal spray. Most people taking the spray have been found negative in the covid test. Moreover, a viral load has come down by 94 per cent of people whose reports have come positive. This research has been published in the medical journal The Lancet.

Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS)

This study used nitrite oxide nasal spray to the nose six times daily for seven days. After this, when investigated, most people got a covid negative. These people were included in the trial within 72 hours of showing symptoms. There were 306 people in the study. Of this, 153 were given a nasal spray, and another 153 were given a placebo. The viral load was reduced by 94 per cent in those who got positive among those who took the spray.

How To Use Nasal Spray?

Doctors say that the coronavirus initially enters the body through the nose. In such a situation, the person can be easily saved by eliminating the virus in the nose with the help of nasal spray. Experts say that nasal spray is very beneficial in treating covid, but it must be used on the patient between 24 to 72 hours after the symptoms appear.

Glenmark Launched Nasal Spray

Pharma company Glenmark had launched a nasal spray for corona patients. DCGI had also approved the nasal spray in India. Earlier, Phase-2 of nasal spray was also trialled in Canada. No patient who took the spray was found to be covid positive. One hundred three people were included in this trial.