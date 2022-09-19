Nishi Singh Bhadli Death: 'Qubool Hai' Actress Dies Due To Paralysis Attack

Nishi Singh was known for her role in TV serials Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaz.

TV actress Nishi Singh Bhadli passes away: Unfortunate news is coming out about a well-known TV actress. Nishi Singh Bhadli, seen in hit shows like 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Qubool Hai', passed away on Sunday. Nishi Singh has been fighting a severe illness for the last four years. Whereas during the previous two years, she also got paralysis attacks twice.

Survived 3 Paralysis Attacks

Nishi Singh Bhadli was only 48 years old, and her husband confirmed her death. While talking to the media, Sanjay Singh Bhadli said, 'Nishi was ill for 4 years. On 13th February 2019, she had her first paralysis attack. After this, on 3rd February 2022, she had a second attack. Then on 24 May 2022, she got an attack of paralysis for the third time. Since then, Nishi has been admitted to the hospital. She was discharged from the hospital on 2 September itself.

Sanjay Singh Bhadli further says, 'Everything was going very well, but on Saturday late evening suddenly Nishi's health deteriorated. After that, at around 1 o'clock, we took her to Cooper Hospital, where she breathed last at 3 pm on Sunday.

What Is Paralysis?

Paralysis is a state that occurs due to two main reasons.

First, paralysis occurs when the nerves of the nervous system that carry information from a particular part of our body to the brain are damaged and unable to transmit enough information to the brain, due to which paralysis may occur. This can happen for many reasons, such as if the vein near an organ is damaged, you can be paralysed. Another severe reason is the lumbar vein. The nerves of all the parts of our body are around the waist; if there is a severe injury, some part can become a victim of this problem. The third main centre of paralysis is the brain. Even if a particular part of our brain is injured, the organ associated with it can be paralyzed.

