Keeping in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country the Centre has strongly advised all the states and union territories to enhance the proportion of RT-PCR tests and scale up the vaccination drive to cover all priority groups. Many states have also made RT-PCR test report mandatory for visitors to contain the spread of the virus. Although RT-PCR test is more accurate than a rapid antigen test it takes longer time than the later. While the RT-PCR test can be completed in four to eight hours it takes at least a day to get the test results.