Keeping in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Centre has strongly advised all the states and union territories to enhance the proportion of RT-PCR tests and scale up the vaccination drive to cover all priority groups. Many states have also made RT-PCR test report mandatory for visitors to contain the spread of the virus. Although RT-PCR test is more accurate than a rapid antigen test, it takes longer time than the later. While the RT-PCR test can be completed in four to eight hours, it takes at least a day to get the test results. Now, scientists have developed a new device that can diagnose SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in just 15 minutes. It is also cheaper and more portable than the PCR test. RT-PCR tests at private laboratories and hospitals cost up to ₹800.

In addition, the new pocket-sized machine can also track new variants such as the B.1.1.7, identified in the UK within three hours. Named NIRVANA, the test can produce positive and negative results of 96 samples of Covid-19, influenza A, human adenovirus, and non-SARS-CoV-2 human coronavirus — in real time, the developers said in a study published in the journal Med.

The NIRVANA test uses a gene-detection approach called isothermal recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) that is coupled with real-time nanopore sequencing. While the PCR test cycles through lower and higher temperatures to separate DNA strands and copy them, the RPA, uses proteins to accomplish the same thing in just 20 minutes. Further, the PCR test requires expensive next-generation gene-sequencing machine to detect other viruses, but, RPS can diagnose multiple genes at the same time.

This technique can not only detect SARS-CoV-2, but other viruses at the same time. What’s more, this new device can be installed at schools, airports or ports, for faster detection of Covid-19 viruses. Further, NIRVANA can be used to monitor wastewater or streams for the presence of new viruses, the researchers said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has slashed the rates of Covid-19 RT-PCR tests to ₹500 and rapid antigen test to Rs 150 following a recent spurt in infections in the state.

From now onwards, the price of RT-PCR test would be Rs 500 at Collection centres, Rs 600 at Covid centre, Quarantine centre or Isolation centre and Rs 800 if the test is done from residence.

