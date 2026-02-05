Nipah Virus Vs Bird Flu Outbreak In India: Which Viral Infection Could Kill More Humans?

Nipah Virus Vs Bird Flu: India faces multiple viral threats, and among the most concerning are the Nipah virus and avian influenza (bird flu). Both are zoonotic infections transmitted from animals to humans but differ in transmission, fatality, symptoms, and public health impact. Comparing these viruses helps understand their potential for human harm and guides prevention, policy, and preparedness strategies.

This article provides a comprehensive comparison of Nipah virus and bird flu in India, including historical outbreaks, transmission dynamics, fatality rates, risk factors, and the government and health systems' response.

Why We Are Talking About Nipah And Bird Flu Viruses?

After battling the deadly COVID-19 virus for over 7 years, the world was finally breathing a sigh of relief when the news of another virus making its comeback emerged from West Bengal, India. This time, the virus is Nipah, or NiV.

While viral outbreaks are common during winter, this one in particular is lethal due to its nature - the virus has 75% fatality rate. Also, there is no vaccine in particular for the Nipah virus.

On the other hand, Bird flu is silently spreading its tentacles in many parts of the world. With such outbreaks happening around us, it's important to understand what's causing them to return, and how to stay safe from them.

This article helps you understand it better!

What Is Nipah Virus (NiV) Detected In India: EXPLAINED

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, usually transmitted from animals to humans, but can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. In 1999, an outbreak was reported in Singapore following the importation of sick pigs from Malaysia. No new outbreaks have been reported from Malaysia or Singapore since 1999. In 2001, Nipah virus infection outbreaks were detected in India and Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, outbreaks have been reported almost every year since. In India, outbreaks are periodically reported in several parts of the country, including the latest one in 2026.

In 2014, an outbreak was reported in the Philippines with no new cases since then.

Nipah Virus: Confirmed Cases, Fatality Rate And Deaths So Far

A comprehensive data table of fatality counts of the deadly Nipah virus in India and Bangladesh:

Region/Outbreak Confirmed Cases Deaths Case Fatality Rate Siliguri, West Bengal (2001) 66 45 68% Nadia, West Bengal (2007) 5 5 100% Kerala (2018) 23 21 91% Kerala (2019) 1 0 0% Kerala (2021) 3 1 33% Kerala (2023) 8 2 25% Range (India) 25% 100%

According to the studies, broader outbreaks in Bangladesh and India combined show an overall CFR of 65% among confirmed cases far higher than seasonal influenza or many other viral infections.

How Do You Get Infected With Nipah Virus (NiV)?

Fruit bats from the Pteropodidae family are considered the natural host of Nipah virus and are present in different parts of Asia and in Australia. African fruit bats of the genus Eidolon, family Pteropodidae, have been found to have antibodies against Nipah and Hendra viruses, indicating that these viruses might also be present within the geographic distribution of Pteropodidae bats in Africa.

Infection with Nipah virus does not appear to cause disease in fruit bats.

Transmission of the virus to humans can occur from direct contact with infected animals like bats, pigs or horses, and by consuming fruits or fruit products, such as raw date palm juice, contaminated by infected fruit bats. The virus can also cause severe disease in farming animals such as pigs.

Nipah virus can also spread between people. It has been reported in health-care settings and among family and caregivers of sick people through close contact. In health facilities, the risk of spread can increase in overcrowded, poorly ventilated hospital environments with inadequate implementation of infection prevention and control measures (such as the use of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection, and hand hygiene).

Neurological disorder of Nipah virus

Nipah virus leads to acute encephalitis, a severe neurological disorder that includes inflammation of the brain. The infected person may suffer from confusion, disorientation, seizures, reduced consciousness, and coma. The virus directly targets nerve cells, resulting in quick damage to the brain. Some infected people may experience long-term neurological problems like memory loss, changes in personality, and problems with coordination.

Talking about how the virus affects the brain cells, Dr Vinit Banga, Interventional Neurologist, serving as the Director & HOD- Neurology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad. Dr. (Prof.), said, "Nipah virus severely impacts the brain and nervous system by damaging nerve cells and resulting in swelling and bleeding of the brain. The virus interferes with nerve impulses, resulting in seizures, paralysis, loss of consciousness, and coma. Some infected people may experience permanent damage to nerve cells, speech problems, movement disorders, and recurrent neurological problems due to permanent damage to the brain."

Nipah Is Not A New Virus: Here Is What Happened In Kerala

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly infectious zoonotic virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans and from human to human. It is a member of the Paramyxoviridae family of viruses and was first isolated in Malaysia in 1999. The natural reservoir of Nipah virus is fruit bats. Nipah virus is a severe respiratory disease and brain inflammation with a high mortality rate and no specific antiviral treatment.

Watch the video to understand the Nipah virus:

Symptoms of Nipah Virus

The incubation period that is the time from infection to the onset of symptoms ranges from 3 to 14 days. In some rare cases incubation of up to 45 days has been reported.

For some people, Nipah virus infection may be asymptomatic. However, most people develop a fever, and symptoms involving the brain (such as headache or confusion), and/or the lungs (such as difficulty breathing or cough). Other organs can also be affected. Frequent other symptoms include chills, fatigue, drowsiness, dizziness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Severe disease can occur in any patient but is particularly associated with people presenting with neurological symptoms, with progression to brain swelling (encephalitis) and, frequently, death. Careful supportive care and monitoring during this period is critical.

Most people who survive make a full recovery, but long-term neurologic conditions have been reported in approximately 1 in 5 people who recovered from the disease.

Key Highlights

Nipah virus is a virus found in animals but can also affect humans. People with infection can develop a fever, and symptoms involving the brain (such as headache or confusion), and/or the lungs (such as difficulty breathing or cough). Cases of Nipah virus infection were first reported in 1998 and since then have been reported in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. The case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%. Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural host of Nipah virus. Nipah virus usually transmits from infected bats and other animals to humans and can also be transmitted directly between people. There is currently no treatment or vaccine available for Nipah virus, however several candidate products are under development. Early intensive supportive care can improve survival.

Nipah is a rare but serious disease. The two case of Nipah virus infection reported by India in West Bengal are the third in this state since the virus was first identified in 1998. No cases have been reported in any other country linked to this outbreak. Indian authorities pic.twitter.com/u0VYEerWnv Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 31, 2026

WHO's Response On Nipah Outbreak 2026

WHO works closely with at-risk countries and partners to strengthen preparedness for and response to outbreaks of Nipah virus infection by providing technical guidance and supporting surveillance activities, clinical management, laboratory services, infection prevention and control measures, logistics, training and community engagement.

Generation of further knowledge, including for diagnostics and therapeutics, and exchange of expertise across countries and partners, including through research activities, is critical to contribute to the management of Nipah virus infection, and to reduce mortality and mitigate human-to-human transmission in health-care facilities.

How To Stay Safe From NiV?

Here is what you need to follow during a nipah virus outbreak:

Follow these essential precautions to prevent Nipah Virus infection. Stay alert, stay informed, and follow advisories issued by local health authorities.#NipahVirus#PublicHealth#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/itTuZA18ev Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 22, 2026

What Is Bird Flu (H5N1 Virus)

Avian influenza subtype A(HxNy) normally spreads in birds but can also infect humans. Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected poultry or contaminated environments. While avian influenza viruses do not currently transmit easily from person to person, the ongoing circulation of these viruses in poultry is concerning, as these viruses can result in mild to severe illness and death, and also have the potential to mutate to become more contagious. Here is a complete breakdown of what bird flu (H5N1 virus) is and how deadly is the threat.

Infections in humans can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate. The human cases detected thus far are mostly linked to close contact with infected birds and other animals and contaminated environments. This virus does not appear to transmit easily from person to person, and sustained human-to-human transmission has not been reported.

Symptoms of Bird Flu (H5N1)

So how to know if you are too, infected with the H5N1 virus? Here are some of the warning signs that one shoudl never ignore:

Mild cases: Fever, cough, sore throat, conjunctivitis

Severe cases: Pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, organ failure

Mortality varies by virus strain and patient comorbidities

Key Highlights

Humans can be infected with avian, swine and other influenza viruses. Direct contact with infected animals (e.g. during handling, culling, slaughtering, or processing) or indirect contact (e.g. through environments contaminated by infected animals) poses a risk of human infection. Exposure to animal influenza viruses can result in human infection and illness, with symptoms ranging from mild, flu-like illness or eye inflammation to severe acute respiratory disease and, in some cases, death. In some cases, asymptomatic infections have been reported. Currently circulating zoonotic influenza viruses have not demonstrated sustained human-to-human transmission. Influenza A viruses have a natural reservoir in wild aquatic birds, making eradication impossible. Consequently, zoonotic influenza infections are unlikely to be eliminated, and pandemic threats persist. To minimize public health risks, it is essential to implement high-quality disease surveillance in animals, humans, and at the human-animal interface, rapid and effective response to outbreaks in animals, prompt and thorough investigation of every human infection, and risk-based pandemic planning.

Avian influenza A (#H5N1) first emerged in 1996 but since 2020, we have seen an exponential growth in the number of outbreaks in birds. In addition to birds, an increasing number of mammals have been affected, e.g. minks, seals, sea lions and foxes. Recently, multiple herds of pic.twitter.com/9cCsqe8TFg World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 26, 2024

Can Bird Flu H5N1 Virus Trigger The Next Pandemic?

There will be influenza pandemics in the future, but when and with which virus, as well as where and how they will spread, is difficult to predict. They can have significant health, economic and social consequences. An influenza pandemic arises when an influenza virus emerges with the ability to cause sustained human-to-human transmission, and the human population has little to no immunity against the virus.

Whether currently circulating avian, swine and other influenza viruses will result in a future pandemic is unknown. However, the diversity of zoonotic influenza viruses that have caused human infections necessitates strengthened surveillance in both animal and human populations, thorough investigation of every zoonotic infection and pandemic preparedness planning.

Nipah Virus Vs Bird Flu: The Primary Carrier

Primary Host - Let's understand the primary carrier of these two deadly viruses: