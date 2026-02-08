live

Nipah Virus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Woman Dies After Contracting NiV Infection, Develops Severe Symptoms Before Death | Highlights

Is Nipah slowly becoming deadlier than ever? After India reported two cases of the infection earlier this month, WHO has confirmed that a woman in Bangladesh has died after contracting the virus. Read on to know more.

Nipah Outbreak LIVE Updates: A few weeks after India confirmed the cases of the highly lethal NiV, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that a woman had died in Bangladesh after contracting the Nipah virus. According to the reports, the woman, aged between 40-50 years, residing in Naogaon District, Rajshahi Division developed symptoms consistent with NiV infection on January 21, including fever, headache, muscle cramps, loss of appetite (anorexia), weakness, and vomiting, followed by hypersalivation, disorientation, and convulsion. The infected woman later became unconscious and was referred by a local physician to a tertiary hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on January 28, and the Nipah surveillance team collected throat swabs and blood samples. The woman died the same day, WHO said in a statement. Speaking to the media about the source of the virus, the officials said that the patient reported repeated consumption of raw date palm sap between 5 and 20 January 2026. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on the nipah virus outbreak in 2026.

