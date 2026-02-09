Nipah Virus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Nipah Kills Woman In Bangladesh; Virus Under Control for Now, But Vigilance Crucial, Says ICMR Chief

live

Nipah Virus Outbreak LIVE Updates: After India confirmed two positive cases of the lethal Nipah virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that a woman died after contracting Nipah in Bangladesh. Addressing the growing concern of the virus triggering a COVID-like situation, health authorities have said that there is nothing to panic right now, however, heightened vigilance remains essential. In India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has assured that while the virus is currently under control, states must remain on guard, strictly follow surveillance protocols, and ensure early detection and isolation of suspected cases to prevent any potential spread. Nipah virus is a highly pathogenic zoonotic infection transmitted from bats to humans and through close human contact, often leading to severe respiratory illness and encephalitis. In the absence of an approved vaccine, early detection, isolation, and strict infection-control measures remain critical to preventing outbreaks. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates and developments on the 2026 Nipah virus outbreak.

