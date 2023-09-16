live

Kerala Nipah Virus Live Updates: Schools, Colleges Shut in Kozhikode Till Sept 24, One More Tests Positive In Kerala

One more person, a 39-year-old resident of Cheruvannur in Kozhikode corporation limits, tested positive on Friday, taking the number of active cases to four.

Kerala Nipah Virus Live Updates: One more person in Kozhikode, Kerala, has tested positive for the Nipah virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six. Of these, four are still sick, and two have sadly passed away.

Nipah has struck Kerala for the fourth time, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has requested 20 more doses of the antibody vaccine from Australia. They have also warned that the mortality rate for Nipah is much higher than for COVID-19, at between 40 and 70%.

Follow this space for all the LATEST UPDATES ON NIPAH VIRUS outbreak in Kerala.

