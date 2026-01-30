Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: The Trump administration this week sent out an alert about the Nipah virus after two cases were confirmed in West Bengal, India. In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that it is monitoring the situation and is ready for COVID-like quarantines. Meanwhile, Pakistan, China, and several other countries have re-imposed COVID-style screening at the airport. Thailand, Nepal and Vietnam are among the other countries screening airport arrivals over fears of an wider outbreak of the virus, which can spread from animals to humans and has a high fatality rate. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news alerts on the Nipah Virus Outbreak In India.
