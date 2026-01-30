live

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: Nipah Has Higher Death Rate Than COVID - US, Pakistan, And China Airports On High Alert, Pandemic Style Screening Returns

While human to human transmission is low, it is seen by the World Health Organization as a high risk for epidemics because there is no vaccine. It has a high fatality rate of 40% to 75%, far deadlier than Covid-19.

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India 2026 EXPLAINED Will There Be Lockdown Again Airports on High Alert, COVID-Style Screening Returns All About Deadly NiV

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: The Trump administration this week sent out an alert about the Nipah virus after two cases were confirmed in West Bengal, India. In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that it is monitoring the situation and is ready for COVID-like quarantines. Meanwhile, Pakistan, China, and several other countries have re-imposed COVID-style screening at the airport. Thailand, Nepal and Vietnam are among the other countries screening airport arrivals over fears of an wider outbreak of the virus, which can spread from animals to humans and has a high fatality rate. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news alerts on the Nipah Virus Outbreak In India.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES