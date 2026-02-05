live

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: Japan To Begin First Human Vaccine Trial In April; Airport Screenings Spark Pandemic-Lockdown Fears

Nipah Virus Outbreak Alert In India LIVE Updates: Japan to soon begin human trial of vaccine to fight against deadly Nipah virus. Scroll down to know more.

Nipah Virus Explained: What Happens Inside the Body After It Enters the Bloodstream; How It Attacks the Brain

Nipah Virus 2026 LIVE Updates: Nipah is a rare viral infection that spreads largely from infected animals, mainly fruit bats, to humans. It can be asymptomatic but it is often very dangerous, with a case fatality rate of 40 percent to 75 percent, depending on the local healthcare system's capacity for detection and management, the World Health Organisation says. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on the Nipah virus outbreak in 2026.

