Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: Infected Nurse Dies of Cardiac Arrest; Is Another Pandemic-Style Lockdown Looming?

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: A 25-year-old nurse died of cardiac arrest 2 days after testing negative for Nipah. Doctors say she died of a secondary lung infection she picked up in the CCU. No spread of Nipah, say doctors.

Nipah Virus Outbreak LIVE Updates:

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: Fresh fears are emerging in India after the nurse who had recovered from Nipah virus infection died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in West Bengal's Barasat on Thursday. Health authorities have ramped up surveillance and contact tracing, raising concerns about strict containment steps if cases rise. The deadly Nipah virus is known for causing severe brain inflammation and respiratory distress, with past outbreaks showing fatality rates as high as 40 75%. Experts say early detection and rapid isolation will be crucial to prevent another major public health crisis. Stay tuned with us for all the latest news updates on the Nipah virus outbreak in India.

