Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: 5 Infected, Up to 75% Fatality Rate - Asia Airports On High Alert Ahead of Lunar New Year

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: After successfully battling the deadly COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) for over six years, India is now facing a fresh scare as the deadly Nipah virus has re-emerged in West Bengal after 19 years. As per the official data, the state has confirmed a total of five cases linked to the highly contagious Nipah virus. With a fatality rate of up to 75%, the virus requires urgent attention since there is also no particular vaccine for it. While the outbreak remains limited, the virus's high lethality has triggered COVID-style health screenings at airports across Asia. Follow this space for all the latest updates on the Nipah virus outbreak in India and measures neighbouring countries are taking to stay safe.
