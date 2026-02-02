live

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE: Deadly NiV Detected, Pandemic Threat Sparks Lockdown Fears; Airports Reinstate COVID-Style Screening

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: Deadly NiV resurfaced - raising fears of another pandemic followed by lockdown. How big is the current threat? Read on to know it all.

Nipah Virus Explained: What Happens Inside the Body After It Enters the Bloodstream; How It Attacks the Brain

Nipah Virus Live Updates: One of the world's deadliest viruses has been detected in West Bengal, India. The virus with 75% mortality rate not only injures the immune system, but also damages the brain cells, triggering dangerous health emergencies including coma, and paralysis. Taking cognizance of the situation, airports in US, UK, China, Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, have re-activate COVID-style checks. This has raised pandemic followed by lockdown fears. How deadly is the threat? Is another lockdown inevitable? Follow this space for every details on the Nipah Virus Outbreak In India 2026.

