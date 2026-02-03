Nipah Virus Outbreak In India 2026 LIVE: Pandemic Alarm, Airport Screening Intensified, Lockdown Fears Return As Deadly Fatality Rate Worries UK, US, China

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Nipah Outbreak Live Updates: In view of the recent outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in India's West Bengal state, special attention is being given to travelers arriving from India, with health checks focusing on fever and other Nipah-related symptoms. Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease transmitted between animals and humans and, in some instances, through human-to-human contact. It is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization due to its epidemic potential and the severity of illness it can cause. Stay tuned for all the latest news updates on the nipah virus outbreak in India, 2026.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information