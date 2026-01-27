Nipah Virus Outbreak In India 2026 EXPLAINED: Will There Be Lockdown Again? Airports on High Alert, COVID-Style Screening Returns | All About Deadly NiV

Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026: India has reported a total of 5 cases (all from West Bengal), earlier this month. As per reports, all the 5 infected patients are health workers. With cases of this highly contagious virus re-emerging in the country - here is all you need to know about the nipah virus.

Nipah Virus Outbreak In 2026: After battling the deadly COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus for over 5 years, the world is eyeing on the re-emergence of another - comapratively more deadlier virus - The Nipah virus (NiV). The NiV has emerged as one of the most lethal zoonotic viruses in the world, with no vaccines. With outbreaks reported periodically in India, particularly in the southern state of Kerala, and now in West Bengal, it has created public health concerns both nationally and globally. Are we heading towards another pandemic? Will there be a lockdown again? How dangerous is this virus? Let's udnerstand it all.

While cases remain limited, the high fatality rate of 50 75%, combined with its ability to spread from animals to humans and between humans, has raised fears of a larger epidemic if the virus is not properly contained. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Dip Narayan Mukherjee, consultant clinical microbiology, and infection diseases- CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, shares why this virus is a threat and what happens in the body after contracting the NiV.

What Is Nipah Virus: All About The Deadly Bat Virus

First identified in 1998-1999 during a severe outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore, Nipah is a deadly virus (also known as NiV) with no vaccine or cure and is considered a high-risk pathogen by the World Health Organization. Experts say human infections are rare and usually occur when the virus spills over from bats, often through contaminated fruit.

Scientifically called Henipavirus Nipahense, this is one of those deadly zoonotic virus infections that has high fatality rate - 40-70% to be specific. Which means out of 100 infected individuals, the virus can kill upto 70 patients.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incubation period is generally believed to range from four to 21 days, though longer delays between exposure and illness have been reported in rare cases during previous outbreaks.

Patients typically develop a sudden flu-like illness marked by fever, headache, muscle pain and fatigue. In some cases, respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or pneumonia also occur, although the timing and severity of these symptoms can vary widely.

The most serious and defining complication of Nipah infection is inflammation of the brain, known as encephalitis. Neurological symptoms, including confusion, altered consciousness, seizures or coma, usually appear several days to weeks after the initial onset of illness. Some patients may also develop meningitis.

What Are The Symptoms of Nipah Virus?

The Nipah virus is a RNA virus which starts with flu, with symptoms like fever, headache, cough, sore throat and muscle pain. Sometimes or many times it goes to the brain causing encephalitis and encephalitis. The patient can experience seizures, drowsiness, confusion, go into a coma and many times they may die because of the disease. The mortality rate ranges between 50 to 75% for someone suffering from the virus.

The disease is divided into two parts, one is the early symptoms and one is the late symptoms. For early symptoms, this is a non-specific respiratory symptom and severe symptoms are main symptoms like convulsion, coma and death.

What To Do If You Develop Nipah Virus Symptoms?

First step is to isolate the patient in a room, and we must follow strict infection control practises. Secondly, we must wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which includes your N95 mask, gloves, gowns, among other equipment. We have already received the guidelines from the government, and they have already been implemented day before yesterday. The team at CMRI is ready to accept any respiratory illness patient, irrespective of them having any sort of neurological manifestation.

After isolating the patient, if the disease has progressed to a higher level there is a need for sample collections and to send the samples to the concerned department where the testing takes place.

We do not need to panic as there are only a handful of cases. We only have to worry if it spreads to the next level, otherwise till then there is no problem. We must follow the basic protocols and guidelines, and we have to carry on with the process.

How Does The Nipah Virus Transmit?

"It is a very lethal disease transmitted from bats and we call it a 'fruit bat'. The bat which feeds on the food, they are the actual pathogen and they are the transmitting bat for the disease. The patient can either be infected indirectly from bat to pig transmission or directly be infected. Transmission is common from an infected to a non-infected individual in a hospital or healthcare setting. That is the reason we need to inculcate a proper asepsis or proper infection control practises. If a patient comes displaying any of the above-mentioned symptoms, even if they are non-specific, we take their case because every individual is a potential patient for respiratory illness as it takes a few days to experience a headache or seizures," says Dr. Dip Narayan Mukherjee.

Here is a graphical presentation on How NiV Spreads From Animals To Human - The Nipah Transmission Process EXPLAINED:

Do We Have Vaccines For Nipah Virus?

There is currently no proven, targeted treatment for Nipah virus (NiV) infection and no approved vaccine to prevent it. Care for patients remains largely supportive, focusing on managing symptoms and complications as they arise.

How to stay safe? Bats are the main carriers of Nipah. People should avoid consuming raw date palm sap or fruits that might have been contaminated by bats, WHO guidelines advise. Here are some advisories issued by the Health And Welfare Ministry:

Follow these essential precautions to prevent Nipah Virus infection. Stay alert, stay informed, and follow advisories issued by local health authorities.#NipahVirus#PublicHealth#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/itTuZA18ev Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 22, 2026

Nipah Alert In India: Current Measures In Place

Airports across parts of Asia have begun tightening health surveillance and travel screening after an outbreak of Nipah virus in an Indian state.

Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan are among the countries and territories that have stepped up precautionary measures after five Nipah virus cases were confirmed in India's West Bengal. Stay aware, stay alert, stay safe!

