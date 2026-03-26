live

Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: Will there be another lockdown? Kerala issues high alert from April to September 2026 based on previous NiV outbreak patterns

Nipah virus outbreak alert in Kerala: Taking cognizance of the previous outbreaks, the Kerala government has activated a high alert due to NiV in the state. Nipah virus infection is classified as a high-risk pathogen due to its severe clinical outcomes and high mortality rate, which can range between 40% and 75%,

Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates

Kerala Issues Nipah Virus Alert: The world has battled several health emergencies - from COVID-19 to deadly Ebola and Flu, several viruses over the years have led to severe outbreaks. While viruses continue to evolve and bring new challenges to mankind, in today's date, one virus that is making a strong comeback and has the potential to trigger another COVID-19-like pandemic situation is Nipah Virus. Taking note of the previous outbreak patterns, the Kerala health authority have activated a high alert for Nipah Virus (NiV). Authorities warn of seasonal risks linked to fruit bats and urge heightened surveillance, early detection, and strict infection control measures. Nipah virus, also known as NiV, is a zoonotic virus that has the potential to jump from animals to humans - triggering severe symptoms. According to the experts, Nipah virus (mainly spread via fruit bats) has caused multiple outbreaks in Kerala since 2018, often with high fatality rates. The virus can lead to severe respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, and currently, there is no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment. How deadly is it? Will there be another lockdown? What does high alert mean? The answer to all your queries have been given proper attention below. Follow this space to stay updated about everything related to the Nipah outbreak in 2026- across the globe.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES