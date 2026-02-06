Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: Is The Virus Mutating? New Nipah Like Deadly Bat Virus Detected In Bangladesh | HIGHLIGHTS

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Nipah Virus Live Updates: Nipah is a zoonotic disease that is primarily transmitted from bats to humans, either directly or through contaminated food. It can also spread from animals such as pigs to humans, and in some cases between people through close and prolonged contact, particularly in health-care settings. Nipah virus infection has been designated as a priority disease under the World Health Organization's (WHO) Research and Development Blueprint. Stay tuned with us for all the latest health updates on the deadly Nipah virus.
