Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: After battling the deadly COVID-19 virus for over 5 years, a fresh wave of concern has gripped the country as health authorities confirm a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal. The virus has so far infected five health workers in the state - causing panic and concerns among the people of a potential pandemic-like outbreak. According to the reports, nearly 200 people placed under quarantine. Known for its extremely high fatality rate of 40 75 per cent, the deadly zoonotic virus has triggered emergency surveillance across the state, including testing of bats in zoos and surrounding areas. With airports on high alert and contact tracing intensified, officials are racing against time to contain the spread of a virus that has previously caused fatal outbreaks and widespread panic. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments on Nipah outbreak 2026.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information