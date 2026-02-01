live

Nipah Virus LIVE Updates: Another Lockdown Ahead? Airports On High Alert As COVID-Style Screening Begins; US CDC Flags ‘Real Risk’

Nipah virus has a fatality rate of 75% - which makes it deadlier than COVID-19, which triggered a worldwide lockdown in 2020-21. Scroll down to know why everyone is talking about another lockdown.

Nipah Virus LIVE Updates: Another Lockdown Ahead? Airports On High Alert As COVID-Style Screening Begins; US CDC Flags ‘Real Risk’

Nipah Virus LIVE Updates: After battling the deadly COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus for over 7 years, the world is witnessing a sudden re-emergence of another, comparatively deadlier virus - the Nipah virus. Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, which has a fatality rate of 40-75%. According to the reports, a total of 5 cases of the NiV have been detected in West Bengal. Keeping in mind what we faced in 2020 due to COVID, countries across the world have started taking measures to ensure that the virus does not create cross-border transmission. After the infections were confirmed, several countries in Southeast Asia, including Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines, announced measures like thermal scanners, travel history checks, and health declarations. Although Nipah has never been detected in the US, infectious disease specialists say the situation warrants attention. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a Texas-based expert who formerly worked with the World Health Organization, told the media that the possibility of a Nipah outbreak is 'absolutely' something the CDC should be 'closely monitoring'. Stay tuned for all the latest news updates on the Nipah virus outbreak in India, and around the world.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES