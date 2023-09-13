Nipah Virus Is Back: From Eating The Brain To Causing Inflammation, 9 Warning Signs of Nipah Infection

Two people have died of Nipah virus infection in Kerala. Read on to know about the warning symptoms that your body may show up after contracting the virus.

Nipah, a devastating brain-eating virus, has returned to India. According to the most recent data, two residents of Kerala's Kozhikode district passed away last week after experiencing severe symptoms of the Nipah virus. The deaths have sparked new fears across the nation amid growing rumours of a new COVID wave caused by the recently discovered BA.2.86 variety, which is spreading like wildfire in the USA and UK.

Usually, fruit bats are the source of the Nipah virus's transmission. When in contact with an infected fruit bat, you can become affected. You may be concerned about what takes place next. Several symptoms, like as fever, headache, vomiting, and respiratory issues, might appear in the body after catching the virus. Additionally, the virus infection has a very small chance of causing encephalitis, a disorder that inflames the brain. It is also referred to as the "brain-eating disorder" since it slowly destroys brain nerves and results in the patient's death.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus Infection

The epidemic in India is concerning since the Nipah virus has a high fatality rate. The Kerala outbreak in 2018 resulted in 75% fatalities, according to the report. In an effort to curb the outbreak, the administration has isolated individuals and located their contacts. More work needs to be done in order to raise awareness of the virus and halt its spread. The virus can cause a wide range of symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, and respiratory issues. It was spread to people by fruit bats. In severe situations, the virus can lead to encephalitis, a brain inflammation disorder.

Here are some of the warning signs of Nipah infection:

High-grade fever Muscle ache and body pain Headache Nausea and vomiting A persistent cough Difficulty breathing Seizures Confusion Coma

Note: In case you experience any of these symptoms (mentioned above), you must make it a point to visit a doctor and seek medical attention immediately. There is no specific treatment for the Nipah virus, but supportive care can help to improve the chances of survival.

One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from catching the Nipah virus infection in the wake of the massive spread in the country is by avoiding contact with fruit bats. You should also avoid eating raw date palm sap, which is a drink that is made from the sap of date palms. If you must work with fruit bats, you should wear protective clothing and gloves.

The Nipah virus is a serious threat to public health, but it is important to remember that it is a rare disease. The government is taking steps to contain the outbreak, and there are things that you can do to protect yourself. If you are concerned about the Nipah virus, you should talk to your doctor.

