Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: Are we ready for another pandemic? Why is the world on high alert? Let's understand everything about this virus and the latest updates from different corners of the world.

Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: 5 Confirmed Cases In WB, Nearly 200 Quarantined, Zoo Bats Tested, Airports On Alert For Virus With 40–75% Death Rate

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: The world is on high alert as the deadly Nipah virus known for its alarming 75% fatality rate has resurfaced in West Bengal after nearly 19 years. The re-emergence of the virus has led to the reinforcement of COVID pandemic style screening at the airports. Nations including China, the UK, the US, Vietnam, Pakistan, and others have stepped up vigilance amid fears of cross-border spread. Meanwhile, latest updates from West Bengal have confirmed that the second nurse who was battling for life in the ICU have been discharged after proper treatment. Although, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made it clear that there is a very low risk of this virus becoming a pandemic threat, experts urge everyone to remain vigilant. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news on the Nipah virus outbreak in India.

