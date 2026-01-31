Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: The world is on high alert as the deadly Nipah virus known for its alarming 75% fatality rate has resurfaced in West Bengal after nearly 19 years. The re-emergence of the virus has led to the reinforcement of COVID pandemic style screening at the airports. Nations including China, the UK, the US, Vietnam, Pakistan, and others have stepped up vigilance amid fears of cross-border spread. Meanwhile, latest updates from West Bengal have confirmed that the second nurse who was battling for life in the ICU have been discharged after proper treatment. Although, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made it clear that there is a very low risk of this virus becoming a pandemic threat, experts urge everyone to remain vigilant. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news on the Nipah virus outbreak in India.
