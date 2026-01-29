Nipah Virus In India LIVE Updates: Airports on High Alert, COVID-Style Screening Reimposed; China Steps Up Surveillance | Key Highlights

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Nipah Virus In India LIVE Updates: A deadly virus with no dedicated vaccine is back in India. In the last few weeks, cases of dangerous Nipah virus, also known as NiV has been reported from West Bengal, prompting authorities across Asia to reintroduce COVID-style health screening at airports. With cases reported in India, several countries have intensified surveillance measures to prevent cross-border spread, including thermal checks, symptom monitoring, and travel advisories. On the other hand, Chinese health authorities have begun risk assessments, strengthened monitoring mechanisms, and enhanced testing capabilities and personnel training. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest updates on the nipah virus outbreak in India in 2026.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information