Nipah Virus In India LIVE Updates: Airports on High Alert, COVID-Style Screening Reimposed; China Steps Up Surveillance | Key Highlights

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India 2026 LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal has reported 5 cases of the highly contagious Nipah virus, also known as NiV. The virus attacks the brain after entering the body, leading to severe symptoms. Scroll down to know everything.

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India LIVE Updates: 5 Infected, Up to 75% Fatality Rate - Asia Airports On High Alert Ahead of Lunar New Year

Nipah Virus In India LIVE Updates: A deadly virus with no dedicated vaccine is back in India. In the last few weeks, cases of dangerous Nipah virus, also known as NiV has been reported from West Bengal, prompting authorities across Asia to reintroduce COVID-style health screening at airports. With cases reported in India, several countries have intensified surveillance measures to prevent cross-border spread, including thermal checks, symptom monitoring, and travel advisories. On the other hand, Chinese health authorities have begun risk assessments, strengthened monitoring mechanisms, and enhanced testing capabilities and personnel training. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest updates on the nipah virus outbreak in India in 2026.

