Nipah Virus Death In West Bengal LIVE Updates: Nurse Who Recovered From Nipah Virus Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, State On High Alert | Highlights

Nipah Virus Death In West Bengal: The Nurse who had recovered from Nipah infection in West Bengal has succumbed to the post-infection complications. According to the reports, the 25-year-old nurse died on Thursday at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, after complications arising from Nipah virus infection. This marks the first fatality linked to the virus in West Bengal in recent history. Health ministry sources said the death could not be attributed solely to the Nipah virus. However, they clarified that the infection triggered complications that led to her deterioration. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on the Nipah Virus alert in India.

