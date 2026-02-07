Nipah Virus Death Case 2026: WHO Confirms First Nipah Death In Bangladesh, How Deadly Are The Symptoms?

Did WHO just confirm the first death due to the deadly Nipah virus in 2026? As per reports, a woman died of the virus in January 2026 in Bangladesh. Read on to know the warning symptoms of the Nipah virus.

Nipah Virus Death News: Nipah - a deadly zoonotic virus that comes with 75% fatality rate has been detected in West Bengal - triggering fresh speculations about another pandemic and lockdown. But how deadly is the current situation?

In the last 24 hours, the world has not reported any new cases of the highly lethal nipah virus, but does that mean that the virus is under control now? Not really!

Nipah Virus Death Confirmed In Bangladesh: WHO

According to a recent report, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a patient in Bangladesh died after contracting the Nipah virus, adding that it believes the risk of the disease spreading internationally still remains low.

The WHO said on Friday that a patient died after being admitted to hospital on January 28, where a team collected throat swabs and blood samples. Infection with the virus was laboratory-confirmed the following day.

Talking about the signs the infected individual faces after contracting the virus, WHO said that the patient in Bangladesh, described as a female between the ages of 40 and 50 residing in the Naogaon district, first began experiencing fever and neurological symptoms on January 21. The patient reported no travel history but had recently consumed raw date palm sap.

How deadly is the virus and what are its chances of becoming the next pandemic in reality? Let's understand it all.

What Is Nipah Virus?

Nipah virus, also known as NiV, is a zoonotic virus, which means the infection transmits from infected animals to humans. The virus known for its high fatality rate is not only rare in nature, but is also rare when it comes to transmission. As per the records, the virus is not new. First identified in 1998 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. In 1999, an outbreak was reported in Singapore following the importation of sick pigs from Malaysia. No new outbreaks have been reported from Malaysia or Singapore since 1999.

What Are The Deadly Symptoms of Nipah?

While the virus has no vaccine, experts say that keeping a track of the signs and symptoms linked to the virus is important. Here are some of the signs that body may give when the virus infects the body -

WHO says - "Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly fatal zoonotic disease (40% 75% fatality rate) that causes severe acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis (brain swelling), often leading to coma within 24 48 hours of neurological symptoms. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat."

Nipah Virus Current Situation - Globally

The world is closely watching over the virus. As of now, airports across Asia have activated COVID-style screenings of the passengers.

Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have ramped up screening of travellers following confirmation of five Nipah cases in India's West Bengal. The virus can spread from animals such as bats and pigs to humans and, in some cases, through close contact between people.

Common FAQs On Nipah Virus

Here are some of the commonly asked questions

What Is Nipah Virus?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, which means that it can be spread from animals to humans, especially through bats and pigs.

What Are The Symptoms of Nipah Virus?

Some of the warning signs of this virus infection includes - Fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting, sore throat, dizziness, altered consciousness (confusion), atypical pneumonia, severe respiratory problems, and acute respiratory distress.

Do We Have Vaccines for Nipah Virus?

To date, there are no targeted vaccines that can kill the Nipah virus (NiV). However, Japan has stated that they are developing a new vaccine that can help, and the final human trial will begin soon.

How Many Cases of Nipah Virus Have Been Reported?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as of now, there are two confirmed cases of the Nipah virus. However, on Friday, the global health agency confirmed that a death had been reported from Bangladesh.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Are We Heading Towards Another Pandemic?

Is Nipah becoming the next pandemic? With the virus making its comeback after so many years, the fears of it triggering a situation like COVID-19 is at its peak right now. But according to the experts, and the global health network, the chances of Nipah triggering a lockdown and pandemic-like situation is extremely low, however, it is important to stay aware of the updates, and the symptoms linked with the deadly virus. Stay tuned with us for all the updates and expert tips to track the onset of this virus.

