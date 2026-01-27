Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Nipah Virus Alert LIVE Updates: Are we heading towards another pandemic? In the last few days, India has reported cases of the highly contagious Nipah virus, triggering heightened surveillance across the region. Nipah carries a fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 per cent, according to global health agencies, making it one of the deadliest zoonotic viruses known. As per experts, the virus attacks the brain - leading to unusual swelling and inflammation. In serious cases the patient may slip into coma. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on Nipah virus outbreak in India and measures neighbouring countries are taking to stay safe.
