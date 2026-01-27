live

Nipah Virus Alert LIVE Updates: Mandatory Testing, Quarantining - Airports Across Asia Reintroduce COVID-Style Health Checks After Deadly Bat Virus Outbreak In India

Nipah Virus Alert Issued In India: Will there be another lockdown? Cases of highly contagious Nipah virus is on the rise. Scroll down to know more about this virus threat.

Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: 5 Confirmed Cases In WB, Nearly 200 Quarantined, Zoo Bats Tested, Airports On Alert For Virus With 40–75% Death Rate

Nipah Virus Alert LIVE Updates: Are we heading towards another pandemic? In the last few days, India has reported cases of the highly contagious Nipah virus, triggering heightened surveillance across the region. Nipah carries a fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 per cent, according to global health agencies, making it one of the deadliest zoonotic viruses known. As per experts, the virus attacks the brain - leading to unusual swelling and inflammation. In serious cases the patient may slip into coma. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on Nipah virus outbreak in India and measures neighbouring countries are taking to stay safe.

