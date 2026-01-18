live

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal LIVE Updates: Active Toll Reaches 5, Quarantine, Isolation and Mask Protocols Enforced - Keu Points To Know

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: Health officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines as surveillance and containment measures continue. Scroll down to know more about this virus and safety measures you must take right now.

Nipah Death In Kerala: State On High Alert After Plakkad Man Dies of Nipah Virus Complications, Hundreds Feared Exposed

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: After years of battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the world had only just begun to breathe a sigh of relief when another highly contagious virus resurfaced in West Bengal, triggering fresh health concerns. Authorities have moved swiftly, enforcing pandemic-like precautions. From social isolation, to mandatory testing and quarantining, officials have urged everyone to stay alert and follow the rules. As per reports, 5 hospital officials (including nurses and doctors) have tested positive for the NiV in the last one week. The virus has the potential to evade human immunity system and damage the brain - leading to coma. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments on Nipah outbreak in West Bengal.

