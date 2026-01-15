Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Nipah Outbreak In West Bengal: Atleast three more cases of the highly contagious Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal in the past 24 hours. The current toll of active cases now stands at 5. According to the reports, a doctor, a nurse, and a health staff member have been infected with the Nipah virus in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to five.
Officials have confirmed that around 100 people have gone into home quarantine over the last two days since the first two nurses tested positive for the Nipah virus on Monday. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest updates on the Nipah virus, preventive measures, and symptoms that can alert you about the infection.
