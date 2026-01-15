live

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal LIVE Updates: 3 More Infected With NiV, Toll Rises To 5; Over 100 Quarantined - Prevention Tips To Follow

Nipah Virus Detected In West Bengal: The virus is apparently spreading rapidly across the state. As of now, three more cases have been reported from the state. Scroll down to know what precautions you need to take to stay safe.

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: Infected Patient Slips Into Coma, Over 120 Contacts In Home Isolation - Can NiV Infection Lead To Death?

Nipah Outbreak In West Bengal: Atleast three more cases of the highly contagious Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal in the past 24 hours. The current toll of active cases now stands at 5. According to the reports, a doctor, a nurse, and a health staff member have been infected with the Nipah virus in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to five.

Officials have confirmed that around 100 people have gone into home quarantine over the last two days since the first two nurses tested positive for the Nipah virus on Monday. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest updates on the Nipah virus, preventive measures, and symptoms that can alert you about the infection.

