Nipah Virus Alert: Airports On High Alert Amid Fresh Cases In India - Do We Have Vaccines For Nipah Virus?

Nipah Virus Latest Updates: After battling the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 for over 7 years, a new virus, potentially more lethal, with 75% fatality rate, has re-emerged in India. As of now, a total of two cases of the highly infectious virus have been reported from West Bengal, raising fears of an incoming pandemic and lockdown in the country.
What has triggered panic among the people worldwide is how a virus that has no vaccine (just like COVID when it first appeared) is making a comeback. Yes, you read that right! As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus doesn't have a targeted vaccine.
In its latest statement, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Indian authorities are following over 190 contacts, and none have developed the disease so far. Authorities have increased disease surveillance and testing, implemented prevention and control measures in health care settings and are keeping the public informed about how to protect themselves."
He also shared a detailed WHO report on the Nipah virus situation in India, advising authorities to focus on "raising awareness of the risk factors" since there is no licenced vaccine or specific therapeutic treatment for Nipah virus.
Nipah is a rare but serious disease.
The two case of Nipah virus infection reported by India in West Bengal are the third in this state since the virus was first identified in 1998. No cases have been reported in any other country linked to this outbreak. Indian authorities pic.twitter.com/u0VYEerWnv Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 31, 2026
Conclusion: There is currently no vaccine for the Nipah virus. However, in Australia, a Nipah virus treatment called M102.4 is underway.
Some of the common symptoms might include:
Apart from these common symptoms, a patient with Nipah infection may also exhibit neurological disorders - the virus infection can cause encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.
Conclusion: Nipah virus infection is a terrible disease. Around half the people who get severe Nipah virus infection die of it.
As fears of another pandemic and the next lockdown grip people globally amid the re-emergence of the Nipah virus in India, here is a quick recap of what the current outbreak looks like:
Typically, the symptoms appear three to 14 days after exposure and include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat. The case fatality rate ranges from 40% to 75%. At present, there are no licensed treatments or vaccines, and care is only supportive.
