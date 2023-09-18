Nipah Outbreak In Kerala: No New Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Situation Under Control Says Officials

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Kerala: No fresh positive cases of Nipah virus were reported in the state on Saturday, but 5 more people who had contact with infected people have been placed in isolation in a hospital in Kozhikode. They have only mild symptoms and will be tested for the virus.
Meanwhile, the Kozhikode district collector has ordered all schools and other educational institutions to switch to online learning until September 23 because of the outbreak. The Kozhikode district administration has also imposed restrictions at Beypore harbour and port, which is in the Nipah containment zone. This is because many people from outside of the Beypore ward visit the harbour and fish landing center, which could increase the risk of the disease spreading.
In other words, there is no need to panic, but the government is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
