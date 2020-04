Strengthening the immune system is a focal point in preventing the novel coronavirus and eating a balanced diet coupled with a healthy lifestyle can give your immunity a boost, says National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

The premier nutrition institute under the union health ministry recommends a balanced diet, comprising nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and curd to boost the immune system. It said that micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) and phytonutrients found in fruits, nuts, vegetables and wholegrains can enhance both native and adaptive immune function and prevent infection. In addition, micronutrients promote immune memory formation that helps prevent reinfection with the same pathogen, explained NIN Director Dr. Hemalatha R.

Among other benefits, micronutrients help scavenge toxins produced in large quantities in the body during infection and immune response, and increase beneficial probiotic bacteria in the intestine.

The director also cited some fruits and vegetables, which are rich sources of nutrients. These include fruits like papaya, guava, apple, grapes, mango, oranges, tangerines, lemons, sweet lime and gooseberries, all seasonal vegetables, including green leafy, and spices, legumes, and millets. She also suggested to include curd, flesh foods and fish as part of the balanced diet.

Curd helps improve gut health by regulating gut bacteria, and aids immune function and reduces inflammation, the Director said.

Dietary and lifestyle guidelines for COVID-19 prevention

The institute has given its suggestions to the Centre on nutrition and immunity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some important points listed in the dietary and lifestyle guidelines of the premier institute –

Limit consumption of highly processed foods

Avoid fruit juices and carbonated drinks

No risk in consuming meat, poultry and eggs in present circumstances

Follow hand wash hygiene after handling raw meat, eggs or even vegetables

Cook meat and poultry products thoroughly and include these foods in moderation in your diet.

Avoid too much fat (no more than 30 gm per person per day), and salt (no more than 5 gm per person a day).

Keep sugar intake to a bare minimum as it is just calories with no nutrients.

Maintain ideal body weight

Keep the body hydrated with adequate water intake

Taking up moderate physical activity including yoga to reduce stress and build immunity

Avoid smoking and alcohol consumption

Practise good personal hygiene such as washing hands before preparing or eating food

Wash your hands after cleaning vegetables or meat

Cover your mouth with a tissue or cloth while coughing or sneezing

Tips for high-risk groups

Dr Hemalatha has some specific suggestions for people with diabetes or other chronic illnesses. People with diabetes are more susceptible to developing infections, including COVID-19, because of their weak immune system. The high blood sugar levels can weaken immune system defences in diabetics. Moreover, some diabetes-related health issues, such as nerve damage and reduced blood flow to the extremities, can increase their bodies’ vulnerability to infection

For this high-risk groups, Dr Hemalatha said they should continue their regular medication and prescribed healthy dietary patterns. They should also do some physical activity and try to keep themselves stress-free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional information on nutrition, including dietary guidelines, is available at the NIN’s website.