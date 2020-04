The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. health agency, has warned doctors against the use of a drug combination strongly pushed by President Donald Trump to treat patients with COVID-19 infections. Any other experimental drugs should only be tried as part of a clinical trial, a NIH panel said in new guidelines published Tuesday.

Trump has been aggressively promoting the use of the anti-malarial drug ‘hydroxychloroquine’, especially in combination with an antibiotic azithromycin. He had described it as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19, despite no evidence to support it effectiveness in treating the disease. His administration is said to have stockpiled more than 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, most of which were imported from India.

Hydroxychloroquine linked to increased mortality

According to a study funded by NIH, hydroxychloroquine has shown no benefit in COVID-19 patients. In fact, more deaths have been reported among those who were given the drug. “An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone,” said the study report posted online. The report has been submitted to New England Journal of Medicine for publication.

However, the NIH in a report said that there are insufficient clinical data to either recommend or oppose using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19.

Trump said that he would look into the reports. “I don’t know of the report. Obviously, there have been some very good reports and perhaps this one’s not a good report. But we’ll be looking at it. We’ll have a comment on it at some point,” Trump said during his daily White House news conference on coronavirus on Tuesday.

The NIH panel also noted that no drug has yet been shown to help patients recover from COVID-19 and that the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved any drug for treatment of the disease.

The panel has also cautioned the use of plasma from COVID-19 survivors. “There are insufficient clinical data to recommend either for or against the use of convalescent plasma or hyperimmune immunoglobulin for the treatment of COVID-19,” the group said in their new guidelines.

The hype about this anti-malaria drug

Chloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine found on the bark of the cinchona plant. It has been used since ancient times to treat fever. Hydroxychloroquine is a less toxic version. Currently, both the drugs are used to combat malaria. Hydroxychloroquine tablet is also used to prevent and treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

There are currently no approved treatments, or preventive vaccines for COVID-19. Even most severely ill patients largely receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance. Therefore, researchers are studying existing treatments used to treat some viral infections in the fight against COVID-19. Some U.S. clinicians have started using hydroxychloroquine at different doses to treat coronavirus patients.

Last month, India imposed a ban on export on Hydroxychloroquine in a bid to take stock of the domestic requirements. Later Trump threatened India of possible retaliation if India does not allow the export of anti-malaria drug to the United States.

Now, with more deaths being reported among those who were given hydroxychloroquine, the NIH has cautioned against the use of this drug for COVID-19 treatment.

