Amid surging COVID-19 cases in India authorities are grappling to contain the situation and many states have taken measures like night curfews and imposing of Section 144. Now the Delhi government too has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. This will be in force till April 30. This decision comes as the city witnesses an alarming surge in new cases. This is the toughest order by the Delhi government since a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in the capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that Delhi was currently going through a fourth wave