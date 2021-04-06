Amid surging COVID-19 cases in India, authorities are grappling to contain the situation and many states have taken measures like night curfews and imposing of Section 144. Now, the Delhi government too has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. This will be in force till April 30. This decision comes as the city witnesses an alarming surge in new cases. This is the toughest order by the Delhi government since a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in the capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that Delhi was currently going through a fourth wave of COVID-19. But he and other ministers had so far ruled out the imposition of lockdown in the national capital yet. Also Read - PM To Meet CMs On Thursday To Discuss COVID-19 Resurgence: Hints At Quick, Decisive Action

Bid to contain the 4th wave of COVID-19 in city

Earlier, on Friday, Kejriwal had said that though Delhi was currently in the middle of the fourth wave of COVID-19, the government was not considering a lockdown. However, he also said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures to contain the situation. Earlier, a night curfew was imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1. Also Read - Irregularities In Delhi's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Have Authorities Worried, Probe Ordered

Delhi sees 15 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday, there is a total of 3,548 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. Moreover, the city also saw 15 deaths within the past 24 hours. Overall, the total number of cases on Monday in Delhi was 6,79,962. But on a positive note, 6.54 lakh patients have also recovered from the deadly viral disease in the city. Also Read - Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest Within 24hrs After Getting Vaccinated For COVID-19 In Ahmedabad

24 hour vaccination

In view of the steep rise in active COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has ordered that one-third of vaccination sites at its hospitals must run round-the-clock. Moreover, all government and private hospitals have also been asked to increase the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. This comes as case positivity rate of Delhi also rose to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

Centre urged to allow vaccination of all irrespective of age

CM Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to allow the vaccines to reach all people, irrespective of age and comorbidities. He said that the Delhi government is ready and willing to vaccinate all the residents of the city within three months if the centre gives the go-ahead.

(With inputs from Agencies)