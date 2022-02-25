Night Curfew And All Other COVID-19 Restrictions To Be Lifted In Delhi From April 1

The meeting was held by the DDMA under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Amid a steep fall in the daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to uplift the night curfew and all the other restrictions which were in place from 11pm to 5am in the state. The meeting was held by the DDMA under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

This comes at a time when fresh Covid cases and positivity rates are declining sharply, and there are rising demands from several quarters, including the traders and political parties, for lifting the remaining curbs which were in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19. The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

Meanwhile, India registered 13,166 fresh Coronavirus infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

(With inputs from Agencies)