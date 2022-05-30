NHA Takes A Step Towards Developing Digital Health Infrastructure In India

Online Public Dashboard Launched Under The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Scheme

NHA Launched an Online Public Dashboard under The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Scheme to ensure accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and interoperability for people.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) launched in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was aimed at developing the backbone to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. On its journey to bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the Healthcare ecosystem, they have developed a new system to ensure more accessibility.

Dr R.S. Sharma, CEO of The National Health Authority (NHA) made a statement today saying that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and interoperability. It recently launched a public dashboard for near real-time information on the ABDM scheme.

What Are The Functions Of The ABDM?

The main functionality of the ABDM is to display detailed information on the core registries in its dashboard. It will display the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR). The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a fluid and transparent manner.

The second task of the ABDM is to provide a clear picture of the progress made by the ecosystem partners of ABDM. The NHA stated, "The ABDM public dashboard gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated on national as well as state and UT level. The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age."

The dashboard of the ABDM captures all the data related to the number of ABHA that it generated, including the number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc. registered, and digital health records linked with ABHA. The dashboard also saves all kinds of details, small or large, which are in relation to the number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative to date. A partner-wise data of ABHA is also created and the linked digital health records are made available on the dashboard of ABDM in real time.