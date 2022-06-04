NHA Integrates 'eSanjeevani' With Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: What It Means?

Both versions eSanjeevani have been integrated with ABDM platform. Read on to know how it will benefit the users.

Users of eSanjeevani, the telemedicine service of the Union Health Ministry, can now easily create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). The National Health Authority (NHA) has integrated eSanjeevani with its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The integration will also allow the users to share their health records with doctors on eSanjeevani which will help in better clinical decision making and ensuring the continuum of care.

Announcing the integration, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA, reiterated that "ABDM aims to build digital highways to bridge the gaps in existing digital health solutions and stakeholders in India."

The integration of eSanjeevani with ABDM will allow 22 crore ABHA holders to link and store their health records created via eSanjeevani directly in the health lockers of their choice, he said.

Additionally, the users can share their previously linked health records with the doctors on eSanjeevani , which will make the entire consultation process paperless.

What you need to know about eSanjeevani?

Both versions eSanjeevani (eSanjeevaniOPD Stay Home OPD and eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) -- the Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine service) have been integrated with ABDM platform.

The Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine service allows the beneficiaries visiting a HWC to virtually connect to doctors and specialists. The service is being deployed nationally at 155,000 health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme of Government of India.

eSanjeevani OPD helps users to connect directly to doctors from the comforts of their homes.

In 2018, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had conceptualised the use of telemedicine to aid implementation of Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Accordingly, eSanjeevani was developed by the Mohali branch of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and eSanjeevaniAB-HWC was rolled out in November 2019 as a Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine platform. During the COVID-19 pandemic when all the OPDs in the country were closed because of national lockdown, the Ministry conceptualized another version of eSanjeevani for Patient-to-Doctor telemedicine. eSanjeevaniOPD was launched on April 13, 2020 to facilitate provision health services for patients in the confines of their homes.