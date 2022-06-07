Next Step Towards Better Healthcare For Women And Children In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu And Kashmir's First Maternal And Child Healthcare Conclave

The UTs Jammu and Kashmir has registered a significant decline in infant mortality rate during the last one year and the government with an aim to provide quality healthcare has introduced the regions first Maternal and Child Health Conclave.

The Union Territories (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir's first Maternal and Child Health Conclave was inaugurated by the Lt Governer Manoj Sinha on Monday. The region has registered a significant decline in infant mortality rate during the last one year and the administration envisions at further decreasing maternal and child mortality to establish the region at the forefront of providing quality healthcare. On the occasion, he also dedicated paediatric wards, ICUs, and maternal ICUs to the public. In his inaugural address, Sinha said that the conclave will provide a unique platform to deliberate upon challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in maternal and child healthcare.

Maternal And Child Mortality Rate of Jammu And Kashmir

A survey from 2021 suggests that Jammu and Kashmir has the second lowest maternal and child mortality ratio in India. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) was recorded as 46, which is lower than any other state in India. According to the survey, a total of 91 maternal deaths were reported. It translates to an MMR of 46 for the union territory of J&K.

Infant and child mortality rates are higher for boys than girls in Jammu and Kashmir, even as the overall mortality rate among infants in the erstwhile state has witnessed a sharp decline over the last five years, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has revealed.

Next Step For Better Healthcare

Sinha stated that medical institutions, the pillars of healthcare, should pave the way for researchers and doctors to produce path-breaking inventions in healthcare. In his speech on Monday, he added, "I hope that our talent pool will be responsive to such opportunities and take full advantage of it for larger public interest."

The Lt Governor has urged the premier medical colleges' upper-specialty hospitals and other health institutions to encourage research and new innovations at the grassroots level to further strengthen the health safety net in the Union Territory.

The government has taken the steps necessary to address healthcare challenges and enhancing access to health facilities in remote areas like the UT's Jammu and Kashmir

