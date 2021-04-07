As India records over 1.07 lakh new COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Monday the centre has warned that the next four weeks will be extremely critical to stopping the spread of the deadly virus. In a meeting the centre stressed people's participation to control the second wave of contagion. “An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and now it is of utmost priority to maintain the pandemic safety protocols” the Centre said on Tuesday. COVID-19 Pandemic Situation In India Has Worsened