As India records over 1.07 lakh new COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Monday, the centre has warned that the next four weeks will be extremely critical to stopping the spread of the deadly virus. In a meeting, the centre stressed people’s participation to control the second wave of contagion. “An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and now it is of utmost priority to maintain the pandemic safety protocols,” the Centre said on Tuesday. Also Read - Coronavirus In India: Why There Is A Massive Surge In COVID-19 Cases? Centre Lists Out Reasons

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation In India Has Worsened

At a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the pandemic situation in the country has worsened with a sharp rise in cases and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus. The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified. Also Read - PM To Meet CMs On Thursday To Discuss COVID-19 Resurgence: Hints At Quick, Decisive Action

What Is To Be Done Right Now

The only tool to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus is by following the pandemic rules. COVID-appropriate behaviour includes — wearing masks properly, maintaining social distancing, hand sanitisation. “The intensity of the pandemic has increased and it is spreading faster than last time. In some states, it (the condition) is worse than others but the upswing (in cases) can be observed across the country,” V K Paul said while addressing the press conference. He further added, “People’s participation is vital to control the second wave. The next four weeks are going to very critical. The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic.” Also Read - Irregularities In Delhi's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Have Authorities Worried, Probe Ordered

Not Only COVID Cases But Mortality Is Also Rising

VK Paul said the number of coronavirus cases is increasing and along with that mortality is also on the rise. “Still, in terms of the population size and deaths per million we are doing well and the pandemic is in control.” The government has been reiterating that reduced testing, tracking and tracing as well as non-adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour and large congregations have been the major reasons behind the recent spike in cases.

Worst Hit States In India

Detailing the COVID-19 situation in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Chhattisgarh’s Durg is among the top 10 districts with high active COVID cases while seven are in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka. Delhi counted as one district, is also in the list.

The 10 districts with the highest number of new cases are Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Durg. Bhushan said Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh still remain the states of maximum concern. For Maharashtra, it is because of its share in the total number of cases as well as in total deaths, while Punjab and Chhattisgarh are of concern because of their share in the number of deaths. Given their population, the number of deaths being reported by Punjab and Chhattisgarh is a cause of extreme concern, the Union health.

50 High-Level Multi-Disciplinary Public Health Teams Constituted

The Centre has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to districts reporting a surge in cases and mortality in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Bhushan said. These teams were being deployed in 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 of Chhattisgarh and nine of Punjab.

Mass Immunisation Against COVID In India

India entered the third phase of immunisation programme against novel coronavirus on April 1, 2021. According to the reports, on April 5, more than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total number of jabs given so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Health Ministry. India’s situation in this context is pretty good. In terms of the pace of ramping up vaccination drive, India has been the fastest, Bhushan said.

“In the US, 165 million doses were administered in 112 days. India administered 79.11 million doses in 79 days, the UK gave 36.9 million doses in 118 days, Brazil 21.07 million doses in 78 days, Germany 14.37 million doses in 99 days, France 12.34 million doses in 99 days and Italy 11.08 million doses in 99 days,” he said.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal were among the states that administered the maximum number of COVID vaccine doses, Bhushan said and emphasised the immunisation drive has to be ramped up in a scientific manner.

The Union health secretary said the country’s COVID-19 cases per million in India are still among the lowest. India has 9,192 cases per million while in the US it is 91,757, France 71,718 and the UK 64,216.

(With inputs from Agencies)