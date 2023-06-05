Newly-Married Couple Dies of Cardiac Arrest in UP's Bahraich on Wedding Night: 9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

Newly-Married Couple Dies of Cardiac Arrest in UP's Bahraich on Wedding Night

In the recent past, India has reported several cases of deaths due to cardiac arrest and heart attacks. Scroll down to know what happened to this newly-wed couple.

A newlywed couple died on their wedding night due to cardiac arrest. As per reports, the newly married couple -- Pratap Yadav (24), and Pushpa Yadav (22), went to sleep in their room and were found dead the next day. "The post-mortem report of the newly-married couple who were found dead in a room on their wedding night has found that both died of cardiac arrest," police officials told the media.

Talking about the cause of the cardiac arrest, the SP said, "A team of forensic experts examined the room of the couple and revealed that the room lacked ventilation and in the absence of any ceiling fan and lack of air circulation, the possibility of a cardiac arrest could not be ruled out,"

Death due to heart conditions such as heart attacks and cardiac arrests are increasing in India. It is very important that one has a good knowledge of heart conditions and their symptoms. A cardiac arrest doesn't really come with a set of signs and symptoms. However, the heart does show signs when it is not being able to function properly. below mentioned are some of those signs and symptoms that one can inform you that your heart is at risk.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms of Cardiac Arrest

Never miss or ignore these warning signs of cardiac arrest, they help you prevent death and hospitalisation.

Shortness of breath Extreme fatigue or tiredness Back pain Nausea and vomiting Chest pain, mainly angina Rapid heartbeat Excessive sweating Fainting Loss of vision

What are the 4 most common signs of cardiac arrest?

Sudden collapse No pulse No breathing Loss of consciousness

The incident has brought back the memories that India has about sudden deaths due to heart conditions. The country has lost some of its famous faces to the condition as well.

You may like to read

IMPORTANT NOTE: Make sure you visit a doctor or a physician immediately after experiencing any of the signs and symptoms that are listed above. Timely medical intervention is important to keep your body safe from suffering complications due to any diseases and conditions. Stay alert, stay safe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES