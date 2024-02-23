Newly Developed Human Antibody By Scientists Can Now Neutralise Snake Venom

Newly Developed Human Antibody By Scientists Can Now Neutralise Toxic Snake Venom

A group of Indian and international scientists have successfully developed a human antibody that can save the lives of people from venomous snakes bites especially from snake of the Elapidae family which are, king cobra, cobra, black mamba and krait.

In regions like India and sub-Saharan Africa, snake bites are very common and because of the lack of an antidote, it can also be fatal in very rural villages and regions where urgent medical care is difficult to access. Snake bites and deaths due to snake bites have been a major cause of concern across the world and still is. Thousands of people have been reported to die at the hands of venomous snakes. In a recent development, an international team of researchers along with scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) successfully developed a synthetic human antibody that is effective against the neurotoxin released by snakes. It can neutralise the neurotoxin of Elapidae family of highly toxic snakes. What is the Elapidae family of snakes? They are known to be one of the most toxic and venomous snakes of the world with short and fixed fangs in the front of their mouth. Few examples of these snakes are the king cobra, krait, cobra and the black mamba. Most of these snakes are either found in India and in Africa.

Snake Bite Is A Notifiable Disease: The Health Department Of Karnataka

As per reports, Karnataka is one of the five regions which reports a record number of snake bites because of which it is the first state to issue an order declaring snake bite as a notifiable disease. Through this order, the government and the health department will be able to easily keep a track of the actual number of snake bite cases. Snake bites require anti-venom vials to be prepped and kept ready. The officials will be able to keep the required number of vials ready as per the number of snake bite cases.

About The Study

According to the study published in Science Translational Medicine, the antibody was able to provide protection against envenoming in mice and functioned by mimicking the binding between the toxins and their receptors. The study used the approach that researchers typically use in order to screen antibodies again COVID-19 and HIV. That is how they look for the human antibody. This approach can also bring them closer to develop a solution against many variety of snakes that can be used globally.

This strategy and technique to develop an antibody for snakebite treatment is the first of its kind. One of the co-authors of this study, Senji Laxme RR, PhD student at EVL, CES said that, this is the first time that this particular strategy is being applied to develop antibodies for snakebite treatment.