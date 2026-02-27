New Zealand Airport On High Alert After Two Singapore Airlines Passengers Arrive With World’s Deadliest Disease - Measles | Highlights

Measles Alert: Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers were already infected with measles before arriving in Singapore and are not linked to any other known local cases, said the Communicable Diseases Agency on Friday (Feb 27).

Singapore Airlines

Two passengers on Singapore Airlines (SQ) flight SQ281 to Auckland (AKL) were infected with measles before transiting through Singapore Changi Airport (SIN), according to the Communicable Diseases Agency.

The cases, identified after arrival in New Zealand, are not linked to any known measles infections in Singapore and did not overlap with an earlier transit case on a separate SIA flight.

Speaking to the media about the concerning incident, Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of the agency's communicable diseases programmes, said, "The individuals flew from Hyderabad, India, and transited through Singapore for two hours before boarding an SIA flight to Auckland".

Singapore Airlines Passengers with Measles Case: What We Know So Far?

The Communicable Diseases Agency said on Feb 27 that it was notified on Feb 25 about two measles cases detected in Auckland. The individuals had travelled on Singapore Airlines (SQ) flight SQ281 from Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) to Auckland Airport (AKL).

Health officials said the passengers were already carrying the highly contagious virus during transit, prompting contact tracing efforts and public health advisories. Measles, one of the world's most infectious diseases, can spread rapidly in enclosed spaces such as aircraft cabins and airport terminals, making swift containment measures critical.

"Based on the onset date of symptoms, they had been infected prior to their transit in Singapore, and are not linked to any other known measles cases in Singapore," Assoc Prof Lim said. "Our investigations found that the two cases had remained in the transit area at Changi Airport throughout their time in Singapore," Assoc Prof Lim added.

What Is Measles - The World's Deadliest Disease

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sourojit Gupta, Sr Consultant Pediatrics & Neonatologist, Maccure Hospiral, Dwarka, shared some insights into the deadly nature of the measles causing Rubella virus.

"As a pediatric infectious disease specialist, I find this measles outbreak profoundly distressing a heartbreaking reminder of the virus's devastating power when we let our guard down. More than 14,000 cases is not merely a statistic; it represents a serious failure of public health protection," said Dr Gupta.

He further added that measles is not a harmless childhood illness. It is a highly contagious airborne virus that exploits any gap in population immunity with ruthless efficiency. The complications we are now seeing severe pneumonia, debilitating high fevers, and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) are exactly what we have long worked to prevent. In young children, especially those under five, immunocompromised, or malnourished, measles can profoundly suppress the immune system for weeks to months, paving the way for life-threatening secondary infections. Pneumonia remains the leading cause of measles-related death worldwide. Encephalitis, though rarer (approximately 1 in 1,000 cases), can cause permanent intellectual disability, seizures, deafness, or even years later a fatal progressive neurological disease called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE).

Measles Vaccines: What WHO Wants Everyone To Know

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death. Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

As per the global health agency, measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

How to prevent measles? WHO has stated that the only preventive measure against this deadly virus infection is vaccination. "Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus. Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year. An estimated 95 000 people died from measles in 2024 mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine," WHO's statement reads.