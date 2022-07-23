New York's First Polio Case Detected Since 2013

After ten years in New York, polio was found in a 20-year-old youth. However, the patient has been discharged from the hospital.

Local health officials gave this information on Thursday after his investigation. After that, America was declared polio-free ten years ago, and this is the first case found. According to ANI, several tests were conducted on the youth for about a month. As a result, the patient has been discharged and is staying home with his wife and children. The person can stand but is having difficulty walking, causing muscle weakness.

New York State Department of Health

The Health Department said- '95 per cent of the people have no symptoms of polio, yet they can spread the virus. Dr Patricia Schnabel, Rupert County Health Commissioner, said we're closely watching the case.'

Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr Patricia Schnabel Rupert said, "We are vigilant about protecting the health and well-being of people in the county.

For this, the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health are closely watching the case to deal with this emerging public health issue. Working on it."

County Executive Officer Ed Day said, "polio disease scares different families, including my own. The fact that after decades it's always visible even after the vaccine was made shows that it continues to grow. So do good to your immunity, think right for your child, and get vaccinated now."

Causes Of Polio In Pakistan

There are 11 cases of polio in North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan and one patient in Afghanistan. Two patients were reported in April and early May. Cases come up in North Waziristan, Pakistan. Two reasons are essential for this.

First- people are careless in taking polio vaccination.

Second- Finger marking or marking is not done after immunisation.

Khyber shares its border with Afghanistan. Despite this, most of the patients are coming from here.

