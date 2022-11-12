New Wave Of COVID-19 Infections: Cases Double In Australia, Japan Logs Over 78,000 Infections In A Day

Repeat COVID-19 infections may increase risk of organ failure, death. Continue to follow precautions, protect yourself and others from the deadly disease.

Health experts have expressed the possibility of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in winter amid the rising number of new cases in several countries. The number of new Covid-19 cases have almost doubled in Australia and Japan is believed to be entering the eighth wave of infections.

Australia has been recording more than 7,000 new cases per day over the last week, almost 50 per cent per cent increase from the previous week, as informed by the Department of Health on Friday. The Australian Medical Association (AMA)'s vice president Danielle McMullen stated that surge is "alarming", while stressing the need to launch targeted campaigns.

Japan appears to be facing the eighth wave of COVID-19 infection. The country reported 78,000 new infections on Thursday. The experts panel in the country's the Health Ministry had already warned against the rise in infections across Japan, stating that the next wave may be surpass the previous wave in terms of numbers.

Global Covid-19 infection rates higher than reported

A study report has suggested that global COVID-19 infection rates may be higher than previously reported. The study was jointly conducted by the World Health Organization's (WHO) Unity Studies, SeroTracker and colleagues. They experts estimated Covid-19 infections based on global seroprevalence data, and found the number much higher than reported cases. If this is true, the COVID-19 pandemic had a bigger global impact than previously known.

Meanwhile, a study by a team of US researchers cautioned that people who had repeated COVID-19 infections may be at risk of organ failure and death.

The study conducted by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system appeared in the journal Nature Medicine. It stated that COVID-19 reinfection may affect multiple organ systems, and cause disorders of the lungs, heart, and brain, contributing to diabetes, kidney disease and mental health issues.

