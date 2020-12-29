The new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is believed to be 71 per cent more transmittable than the other variants the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said on Tuesday when India confirmed six cases of the new strain. The leading research institute has underlined the importance to launch an extensive genome surveillance of the virus to assess the extent of the spread of the new virus. We should also keep an eye on other variants that might emerge independently as India houses the second largest population infected with this virus at present CCMB Director