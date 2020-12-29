First reported in the UK in September, the new variant (B.1.1.7) makes up for 60 per cent of all coronavirus infections in that country.

The new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is believed to be 71 per cent more transmittable than the other variants, the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said on Tuesday when India confirmed six cases of the new strain. The leading research institute has underlined the importance to launch an extensive genome surveillance of the virus to assess the extent of the spread of the new virus. “We should also keep an eye on other variants that might emerge independently, as India houses the second largest population infected with this virus, at present,” CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra said. CSIR-CCMB is one of the 10 research institutes in India that is tracing the new variant in India. Also Read - Current vaccines will protect against new Covid-19 strains: Govt’s scientific advisor

New variant accounts for 60 per cent infections in UK

First reported in the UK in September, the new variant (B.1.1.7) makes up for 60 per cent of all coronavirus infections in that country. Many countries including India have temporarily halted flights from the UK. By tracing and testing 33,000 passengers who have flown into India from the UK, India has confirmed the presence of this new variant in the country. Also Read - Genome sequencing for all international patients if tested Covid-19 positive: Why it is needed?

Extensive genome surveillance important

“We have needed to expedite the viral genome sequencing efforts, and check for the presence of the new variant in India. We have used both, the traditional Sanger sequencing method as well as the modern Next-Gen Sequencing tools,” said Dr Divya Tej Sowpati, who leads the coronavirus genome sequencing efforts at CCMB. Also Read - New COVID-19 mutations may escape antibodies and cause reinfection; Here’s what you need to know

New variant shows 17 mutations

The new variant shows 17 mutations in its genetic material. Of these eight affect its spike protein, which expresses on its outer surface, and binds to the ACE receptors in the host cells. One of the mutations is believed to enhance the binding between the virus and the receptors, thus, facilitating its entry into the host cells. The mutations have, however, not worsened the symptoms or the disease outcomes. They are also not an impediment to the vaccine development. The testing protocol also remains the same. The only problem is that the new variant spreads more easily than the others.

“The measures to avoid infection still remain the same. Using masks when in presence of others, avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distancing are the most effective and feasible ways for avoiding this virus, including the new variant,” Dr Mishra said.

(With inputs from IANS)