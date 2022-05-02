New Variant, New Wave? Next COVID Wave Could Be Due To... Expert Speaks On Variant Evolution

Will the sublineages of Omicron be the driving factor for the next wave of COVID-19? Here's what experts have to say about the mutations of SARS-CoV-2.

Almost three years into the pandemic and the effects of the microscopic villain don't seem to dial down. Currently, the Omicron variant is the most dominant variant in most parts of the world and is causing multiple waves, scientists believe. Scientists are of the opinion that the Omicron variant spreads way faster than the other variants that caused a lot of infections. Its sub-lineages are causing waves around the world. But a South African epidemiologist has said that researchers might need to reconsider the way variants evolve.

Will Omicron Sub-Lineages Cause Other Waves?

Amid the surge in COVID cases in South Africa, driven by BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, South African epidemiologist Tulio de Oliveira has tweeted that it's time to reconsider variant evolution. He was the first one to confirm the emergence of the two subvariants of Omicron.

Some scientists & science communicators are convinced that one needs a new variant to cause a new wave. Delta caused a long wave with multiple lineages. Omicron is causing waves with BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 & BA.5. Time to reconsider variant evolution? Today's results for SA. https://t.co/fByGXwubtf Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) April 30, 2022

South Africa is the worst-affected country in Africa, with more than 100,000 official deaths from Covid-19. Meanwhile, around 30 per cent of the population of South Africa has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

All You Need To Know About BA.4 And BA.5 Subvariants Of Omicron

As per the data by the World Health Organization, the subvariants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 are spreading at low levels in some countries within Europe and South Africa. While they are considered more dangerous than the other variants of concern, BA.4 and BA.5 are believed to be more infectious than stealth Omicron, also known as BA.2.

A new study has revealed that these Omicron sub-lineages - BA.4 and BA.5 - can evade antibodies from previous infections sufficiently enough to start a new wave of infection. However, these subvariants have a much harder time thriving in the blood of persons who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Considering the surge in COVID cases in South Africa, the country's public health experts indicated on Friday that the country may be entering a fifth COVID wave due to BA.4 and BA.5. According to them, hospitalizations are also on the rise. Deaths haven't yet been documented so far.

