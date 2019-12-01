A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, revealed that the research team from University of Surrey created a vaccine that is compatible with a synthetic form of the tuberculin skin test (PPD), a legally required test used for the surveillance of TB in cattle throughout the UK. This new vaccine provides protection against bovine TB and will help in the fight against this deadly disease which infects over 50 million cattle worldwide and is economically devastating to farmers, said study researcher Johnjoe McFadden Bovine TB is an infectious disease in cattle affecting their lungs, and those that test