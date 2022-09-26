New Three-Dose Rabies Vaccine By Cadila Can Save More Lives Than The Existing Vaccine

The new vaccine cuts short the duration of treatment and saves lives by making compliance easier.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals is currently manufacturing a new vaccine to prevent rabies disease. The Union and state governments and the company are in talks regarding this vaccine which requires one fourth of the time than the existing vaccine and can be administered withing 7 days. This vaccine is very different and unique from the conventional one. The existing vaccine has five doses and a very complicated regime which is spread out over one whole month. The manufacturers of the new vaccine stated that a vaccine with a much simpler regime could help prevent the fatalities occurring due to rabies disease.

Recently, there have been a lot of deaths due to rabies and the market for the vaccines are also increasing due to this. Rabies is a dangerous disease that could turn fatal but it is also preventable. According to reports, there have been a serious shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in the national capital and in some other states as well.

All About The New Vaccine

There are many cases where people don't complete the full dosing regimen of the rabies vaccine due to loss of wages, dates, and distance from hospitals. According to health experts, about 40 percent of the population fails to complete the course of anti-rabies vaccines and that is one of the reasons there is significant mortality due to rabies in India.

It is necessary to shorten the regimen for better compliance and the three-dose vaccine is a step in the right direction. The currently available vaccines are to be given on days 0, 3, 7, 14 and 28. It's a long and complex regime and that is why people often don't complete the course. The three-dose vaccine can be a game changer and can save many lives. According to reports, Cadila has successfully tested the immunogenicity and safety of the three doses on days 0, 3 and 7 of the vaccine in phase-I/II and phase-III clinical trials. They have also started the production of the new vaccines and can continue to do so based on the demand.