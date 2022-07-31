New Symptoms of Monkeypox To Rising COVID-19 Re-Infection Cases Globally: Top Health News of the Day

Spain reported the second death in two deaths due to monkeypox infection. Monkeypox virus, which was so far only dominant in isolated parts of South Africa has been designated as a health emergency at the international level by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after over 78 nations confirmed the presence of the virus. Apart from monkeypox, even COVID-19 re-infection cases are rising worldwide. Take a quick look at what made headlines today.

Monkeypox In India: Andhra Child Shows Symptoms, Sample Sent For Testing

An eight-year-old boy from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh has reported signs of monkeypox. According to the officials, his samples have been sent to NIV Pune for testing. To date, India has confirmed four cases of the monkeypox infection, of which three cases are from Kerala while one is from Delhi. Taking cognizance of the situation, the central government have implemented strict rules to contain the spread of the virus. Read more about the story HERE.

India Reports 45 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours

Amid speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the country has reported a total of 19,673 new Covid infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new death counts, the total casualties of COVID in India have mounted to 5,26,357. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally risen to 1,43,673, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total cases. Are these signs of the fourth wave in India? Read what experts are saying.

Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 In 'Rebound' Case

At a time when COVID-19 re-infection cases are on the rise, US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in a "rebound" case, days after ending isolation and treatment. According to the officials, Biden has experienced no reemergence of symptoms." He is feeling quite well and we will reinitiate strict isolation procedures for him." doctors told the media. Read more about COVID-19 rise in the United States HERE.

Spain Confirms Second Death Due To Monkeypox Infection

The Spanish Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed the country's second death from the Monkeypox virus. This comes less than 24 hours after the country logged the first death from the disease. It is also the second death due to the monkeypox virus in Europe. According to data collected by the National Network of Epidemiological Vigilance (RENAVE), 4,298 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Spain (with 64 of those in women), while 120 people have needed hospital treatment. Read more about the monkeypox spread HERE.

In the last few weeks, India has confirmed four cases of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection. The first three cases are reported from Kerala, and the fourth one was confirmed in Delhi. At a time when the virus is spreading rapidly across the globe, UK researchers have revealed new symptoms of monkeypox that are a bit different than the ones which were noticed earlier. Apart from skin blisters, the patients are also developing rectal pain and penile swelling. Read the complete story on new symptoms of monkeypox HERE.

